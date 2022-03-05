Paul Merson has told Tottenham Hotspur who they need to sign if they want to get back into the Champions League after next season.

Merson believes the answer to the North London sides current woes is midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The England set-piece specialist seems to get better every season, and is now recognised as one of, if not, the best dead-ball specialists in world football.

Ward-Prowse has proven this time and time again, accruing a high number of pinpoint deliveries from wide free-kicks and corners and scoring some stupendous efforts from dead balls.

As quoted by HITC, Merson explained on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday the 27-year-old was England’s best long passer of the ball, which would allow England captain Harry Kane to stay further forward due to him no longer needing to drop deep.

The argument of Kane’s position has come under hot debate since it was first truly explored under Jose Mourinho. Though this was a success in terms of the overall numbers of Kane himself, whether it was best for the team has been questioned.

Regardless, Ward-Prowse is deserving of a move to a new team to set his mark on the European stage, and Merson believes the Southampton captain who reportedly earns 100k per week would enable Spurs to move forward as a club.