Phil Hay hints at fallout between Bielsa and Leeds player

Writer Phil Hay has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa had a fallout with Raphinha towards the end of his tenure at Leeds United.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, he said: “There was frustration there, definitely. Raphinha wasn’t delighted to be substituted like that at Everton. Him and Bielsa did speak the week after, but Bielsa stuck to his guns, really, and dropped him against Man United.”

Raphinha was substituted at half-time against Everton and showed clear frustration in his body language on the bench. Bielsa claimed it was a tactical decision but then processed to leave him on the bench against Manchester United in the following game.

The Brazilian is Leeds’ top goalscorer this season and undoubtedly one of their star players, so substituting him in a game where they were 2-0 down was an interesting decision.

