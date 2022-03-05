Ralf Rangnick has backed Marcus Rashford to recapture his form after struggling so far this season.

Rashford has struggled to cement a place in United’s team this season, with just nine league starts. Rangnick is confident he can get the best out of the England international and is keen to work hard to help maximise his potential.

Rangnick said: “With Marcus Rashford, we have another player [who I have] continuously been behind and [will work] with, to develop him,” as reported by Stretty News, citing ManUtd.com.

Manchester United are pushing for European football and will need their key players firing on all cylinders to achieve their goal. With just Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga as natural wide players, Rashford has an opportunity to force himself into the starting eleven, if he starts taking the chances he is given by the manager.

Rashford offers something a little different to any other United player. His raw pace and runs in behind can be a real threat. The likes of Sancho, prefer the ball to feet but Rashford offers a different dimension.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t helped Rashford, with the Englishman also able to operate as a central striker. Chances have been limited in this position for obvious reasons, with the Portuguese star being United’s joint top goalscorer.