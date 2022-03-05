Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has declared West Ham United star Declan Rice will not be at the club beyond the summer.

Rice, one of this year’s standout Premier League midfielders, has been exhaustingly linked with moves away to a number of high profile clubs with Manchester United and Chelsea the two most prominent teams vying for his signature.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Arsenal legend Merson made the claim Rice would not be at the club beyond the summer, citing the players own wishes to play in the Champions League and win the Premier League.

He said: “He won’t be at West Ham next season… I will be shocked if he’s still there but £100m is a lot.”

Rice, who leads the charts for interceptions in the Premier League this season by some distance, is being touted as worth at least £100m. With some estimates valuing him up to £120m.

There is no doubt of the England international’s quality, both on the ball and off it, but whether any of the clubs linked with him believe such a value is acceptable for a primarily defensive midfielder remains to be seen.

Both United and Chelsea could do with having Rice in their team, with United the most desperate of these two parties considering the present shortcomings in their midfield department.