Tottenham Hotspur have opened discussions towards a deal for the naming rights of their stadium which could be worth £500m.

Spurs are looking for ways to simultaneously bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic and pay off the significant loans they took out while constructing their new state-of-the-art home ground.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as it is presently known, has been widely recognised for its brilliance, winning 18 awards including the RIBA London and National awards, but this not seen results on the pitch change for the better as of yet.

In November, the club published financial losses of more than £80m before tax with operating profits also falling by over £18m.

Football Insider has reported the North London club are looking to find a party willing buy the stadium rights of their new ground.

Daniel Levy is said to be holding out for a partnership worth at least £25m per year, and the club have now held discussions with one party over a deal with could open up a 20-year partnership, as opposed to the 10 most experts believed Spurs would be able to get in such a deal.

The new 62,850 capacity ground cost over £1billion to construct and has seen the club take on an astronomical debt of £600m.