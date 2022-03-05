This stat proves Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the Premier League

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It should be clear for all to see by now that Virgil van Dijk is a freak of nature as a centre back. And his latest record only serves to confirm it.

He reads the game very well and has the physical attributes to match this intellect, which mark him out as one of, if not, the best central defenders in the world, not just the Premier League.

Another strong performance from him against West Ham United also deepened this point, with the latest statistic about the Dutchman showcasing his quality and Liverpool’s desperate need to keep him at full fitness.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham will not retain services of flop loan signing with star set for Ligue 1 switch
Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool within three points of Man City after lovely build-up sequence
Paul Merson tells Spurs to sign 100k per week midfielder in order to push for Champions League football

As per OptaJoe, following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over West Ham at Anfield, Van Dijk broke the record for most home games without a home defeat for a single club.

The 30-year-old has now played in 60 Premier League games at Anfield for Liverpool, and has not yet lost a single one. He now holds the record with 52 wins and eight draws to his name.

If it wasn’t obvious from last season, Liverpool desperately need to keep Van Dijk fit. The team last year struggled to make top four without his calming presence at the back, and while they also had injuries to other defenders which only deepened the issue, it was the injury to the Dutchman which most hurt the club.

More Stories Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.