Tottenham star wants to quit club in the summer

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon wants to quit Spurs in the summer after a lack of game time this season.

According to Football Insider, Rodon “100%” wants to quit the club, and wanted to do so in January.

Unfortunately for him, Spurs failed to bring in defensive targets in January, meaning they couldn’t risk letting a defender go.

The 24-year-old will want to get his career back on track after being so highly rated when he first joined the club. Rodon has only managed 13 league appearances since joining the club.