(Video) Beautifully placed strike from Harvey Barnes sees Leicester City lead Leeds

Leeds United FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

The first Premier League match of the weekend is between Leicester City and Leeds United.

The frantic tie, which is taking place at the King Power Stadium – Foxes’ home ground, sees new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch take charge in his first game since succeeding Marcelo Bielsa.

MORE: Juventus in talks with Raiola and considering £6.2m contract offer for Pogba

More Stories / Latest News
Eddie Howe admits two Newcastle stars give him a problem
Chelsea midfielder wanted by Juventus could demand summer Serie A move
Ralf Rangnick has faith in struggling Manchester United star

Despite being desperate to boost the Yorkshire Whites’ chances of top-flight survival, Marsch has been dealt a bitter second-half blow after Foxes’ winger Harvey Barnes broke free and curled home a beautifully placed shot.

More Stories Harvey Barnes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.