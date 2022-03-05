(Video) Beautifully placed strike from Harvey Barnes sees Leicester City lead Leeds

The first Premier League match of the weekend is between Leicester City and Leeds United.

The frantic tie, which is taking place at the King Power Stadium – Foxes’ home ground, sees new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch take charge in his first game since succeeding Marcelo Bielsa.

MORE: Juventus in talks with Raiola and considering £6.2m contract offer for Pogba

Despite being desperate to boost the Yorkshire Whites’ chances of top-flight survival, Marsch has been dealt a bitter second-half blow after Foxes’ winger Harvey Barnes broke free and curled home a beautifully placed shot.