(Video) Brandon Williams instantly regrets pushing Christian Eriksen, pair share awkward moment

Norwich City is in action on Saturday afternoon in a huge Premier League match against fellow strugglers Brentford.

The tie, which has been played at Carrow Road, is likely to have huge implications in the race to beat the dreaded drop.

However, despite the magnitude of the tie and its eventual winners, one of the most heartwarming moments in recent Premier League history came when Brentford announced Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen would be starting.

MORE: Chelsea fans risk wrath of Premier League following controversial Abramovich chant

Following a long layoff after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s delayed European Championships, fans will be delighted to see the former Inter Milan playmaker return to England’s top-flight.

While in action during Saturday’s first half against Thomas Franck’s Bees, full-back Brandom Williams, who is on loan with Norwich City from Manchester United, was spotted dragging Eriksen to the ground before realising who his opponent was.

The pair were then seen embracing in a rather awkward hug.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League