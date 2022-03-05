Christian Eriksen is making his first start since Euro 2020 and has just reminded everyone of his quality in the process.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan star suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020, nearly losing his life as a result.

However, after making a complete recovery Eriksen has since found himself on the books at Brentford who the signed him as a free agent in January after Serie A rules forced Inter to release Eriksen earlier in the season.

The 30-year-old has always been a set-piece whiz, and showed that once again with his deft delivery to the front post for Brentford’s opener.

His corner was brilliantly flicked on by Kristoffer Ajer and was then tapped in by Ivan Toney at the far post.

If this result holds it will fire Brentford five points clear of the drop zone.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from Optus Sport