(Video) Horrendous Burnley defending sees Christian Pulisic tap home Chelsea’s fourth

In action in the Premier League against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea looks certain to take another three points back to Stamford Bridge.
Despite struggling to break Sean Dyche’s Clarets during the game’s first-half, a 47th-minute strike from full-back Reece James finally broke the deadlock, before Kai Havertz added a quick-fire brace just five minutes later.
Although the tie looked dead and buried at 3-0, American winger Christian Pulisic has heaped the misery on Saturday’s opponents after adding a fourth with just over 20-minutes still to play.
The USMNT international was helped massively after usually reliable defender James Tarkowski made a horrendous error just yards from his own goal-line.
O Tarkowski foi cortar e deixou o Pulisic numa boa pra ampliar: Burnley 0x4 Chelsea#BURCHE #PremierLeague #ESPNNoStarPlus #CFC pic.twitter.com/R3f4y9KXsn
— Papo de Boleiros/NEWS ?? (@_papodeboleiros) March 5, 2022