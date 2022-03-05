(Video) Kai Havertz scores two-minute brace vs Burnley

Chelsea is in action in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon against Burnley and attacker Kai Havertz has virtually ensured that all three points will be heading back to Stamford Bridge.

An opening goal from full-back Reece James on the 47th-minute mark put the Blues in good stead to beat Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

MORE: Chelsea fans risk wrath of Premier League following controversial Abramovich chant

However, just five minutes later, Germany international Havertz added his side’s second, which he then doubled just 120-seconds later.

Check out both strikes below with pictures courtesy of Premier League Productions.