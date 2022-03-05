(Video) Leicester City and Leeds United show support for Ukraine

The first match in this weekend’s Premier League fixtures sees Leicester City host Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

Despite the football season entering its final stretch, the sport, in the grand scheme of things, seems irrelevant, especially considering the European conflict that is currently taking place between Russia and Ukraine.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade his neighbouring Ukraine last week, the world has been watching with bated breath, hoping that the conflict does not escalate.

Sport, especially football, has so far been a huge advocate for peace and in a show of support for all those affected, the Foxes and Jesse Marsch’s Whites stood in solidarity with the country of Ukraine before Saturday’s kick-off.