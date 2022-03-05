(Video) On loan Liverpool youngster hits crossbar from halfway line

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams joined Championship side Fulham in January until the end of the season.

Despite only being with the London-based club for five weeks, the young defender has already made a positive impact for Marco Silva.

Having featured in six matches, in all competitions, since joining, Williams has two assists to his name but the 20-year-old’s best moment almost saw him open his account with a ridiculous halfway line effort.

In action on Saturday afternoon against Blackburn, Fulham, who ran out 2-0 winners, almost scored three after Williams unleashed a superb second-half strike that came agonisingly close to beating goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from approximately 60-yards.

