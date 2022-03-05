Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has made the bold claim that Manchester United have not improved at all under Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, former Spurs manager Sherwood revealed he thought Rangnick, who is in interim charge of The Red Devils, has managed his way out of consideration for the full-time job, citing the lack of improvement he saw in the team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties.

Despite Sherwood’s bold claims, the raw results and data would indicate the contrary.

United have lost once since Rangnick took over, and last month created the most chances in the league. However the players lacklustre finishing in many of the games caused a number of winnable games to slip between their grasp.

