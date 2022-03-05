Reece James has announced his Chelsea return with a flash and bang after a stunning opening goal against Burnley.

The full-back has been out of the team since late December following a hamstring injury.

However, the England international has returned as though he never left and scored a deft goal to put The Blues ahead against an in-form Burnley side.

After picking up the ball on the right-side of the penalty area jinking one way and then the next, moving the Burnley defenders all the while, before arrowing a shot past Nick Pope into the far corner.

It could be a big goal for Chelsea as it enables them to move eight clear of fifth place West Ham and close the gap to the top two.

Pictures from the Premier League and beIN Sports