Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool within three points of Man City after lovely build-up sequence

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Sadio Mane has fired Liverpool within three points of Manchester City after a lovely sequence of play against West Ham United. 

Mane was quickest to react to a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross-cum shot towards the far post.

The goal means Mane has now reached 12 Premier League goals this season and Alexander-Arnold has reached 11 assists in all in the league, also marking his 17th in all competitions.

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson tells Spurs to sign 100k per week midfielder in order to push for Champions League football
West Ham United eye up potential bargain deal for reawakened ex-Premier League star with 127 appearances
Man United agree deal to sign England youth team captain born in 2004

If the result holds then Liverpool will be within three points of league leaders Man City.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports

More Stories Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.