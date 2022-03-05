Sadio Mane has fired Liverpool within three points of Manchester City after a lovely sequence of play against West Ham United.

Mane was quickest to react to a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross-cum shot towards the far post.

The goal means Mane has now reached 12 Premier League goals this season and Alexander-Arnold has reached 11 assists in all in the league, also marking his 17th in all competitions.

If the result holds then Liverpool will be within three points of league leaders Man City.

Sadio Mané gives Liverpool the lead! ? The forward reacts quickest to divert Trent Alexander-Arnold's effort past ?ukasz Fabia?ski, and after a VAR review, the goal stands! pic.twitter.com/gQpkZOGgf4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2022

