Thomas Tuchel has criticised Chelsea fans who began chanting Roman Abramovich’s name during a solidarity message for Ukraine.

Prior to kick-off in the game between Chelsea and Burnley, a minutes applause was held in respect for those currently suffering in the Russo-Ukraine conflict following Russia’s invasion of the country. But a section of Chelsea fans chose this as the time to chant the name of Chelsea owner Abramovich, who announced he would be selling the club earlier this week.

The situation in Ukraine is a very delicate one, and the ramifications from NATO countries, including the UK, has seen sanctions placed on the Russian state and wealthy individuals.

Abramovich, who has not been able to visit Chelsea since sanctions placed on him a few years ago due to a previous Russian escalation on the Ukraine border, decided it was in the best interests of the club to sell up, prompting a defiant response from a section of the Chelsea fanbase who have refused to criticise the source of the Russian oligarch’s wealth.

Tuchel described the chants as “not the moment” to do it, when asked about it in his post match press conference.

The chants have overshadowed what should have been a happy day for Chelsea as they romped to a 4-0 win over Burnley.

You can watch the full video below.