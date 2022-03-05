West Ham United are eyeing up a potential bargain deal in trying to sign former Everton and Watford star Gerard Deulofeu.

The 27-year-old forward seems to have reawakened himself at current club Udinese, where he has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 22 Serie A games this season.

The Irons are desperate to bolster their attacking options, and are now considering the re-born attacker as one of their targets according to Calcio Mercato.

Deulofeu was one of the best players at Watford during his time there but often found himself isolated and unable to work his magic due to a lack of support from his teammates.

A mixed spell at Everton proceeded this, but at this time he was still being tossed around the loan market by Barcelona. Either way he has already amassed 127 games in England’s top flight.

The Spaniard clearly still has a lot to offer, and a return to the Premier League might interest him despite interest from AC Milan also on the table.

He is rated at just £9m as per transfermarkt, so this type of deal could be relatively cheap compared to some of the others options on West Ham’s radar this summer.

Deulofeu can play anywhere across the front line, with his best work this season coming from his time playing centrally just off the front striker.