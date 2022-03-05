West Ham will not retain services of flop loan signing with star set for Ligue 1 switch

West Ham United are unlikely to retain the services of on loan midfielder Alex Kral after a poor showing throughout the season. 

Kral has managed a single measly minute in the Premier League this season, stretching his minutes for The Irons up to 255 in all competitions through appearances in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions.

According to Foot Mercato, the 29-cap Czech Republic international who is on loan from  Russian side Spartak Moscow is not keen to extend his stay in London’s capital, instead wanting to make a switch to elsewhere in Europe.

Ligue 1 side Montpellier have reportedly expressed interest in the 23-year-old, who holds a market value of £7.2m according to transfermarkt.

Kral has been an unused sub in the Premier League an astonishing 20 times this season, with West Ham manager David Moyes opting for his tried and trusted partnership of Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice.

West Ham do have an option they can trigger which would see them pay at least £12m for Kral at the end of the season, but considering Moyes does not seem to fancy him at all, there would be little point in making his stay permanent.

