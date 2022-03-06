17 dead after horrific riots following Mexican league game

At least 17 people have now died during horrific riots taking place after a Mexican league game between Queretaro and Atlas.

Fans from both clubs could be seen attacking each other in the stadium, with seats being broken and thrown, and others simply attacking each other physically.

A fan at the ground told ESPN: “The confusion started in the away sector when Atlas fans started fighting with the home fans.

“The fight grew, the Queretaro fans went around the stadium to go to the fight, they entered the field and everything got worse. It’s incredible what they did with security there.”

There have been ambulances on the scene to deal with injuries, and sadly it seems at least 17 people present have been killed in the violence.

Officials in Mexico’s league have announced that Sunday’s fixtures have been called off after these distressing scenes.