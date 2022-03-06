Latest update on “phenomenal” Tottenham wonderkid’s role next season

Alfie Devine is reportedly expected to have a first-team role at Tottenham next season rather than going out on loan, according to football.london.

Thee 17-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects coming through at Spurs, with former manager Jose Mourinho once describing the wonderkid as a “phenomenal” talent.

Still, at such a young age, few fans will have been expecting to see too much of Devine that soon, but reports now suggest he might not be so far away from a role in the senior side.

Devine continues to impress at youth level for Tottenham, and one imagines a loan move could be good for him in the near future.

However, it seems Spurs may already be planning to use him in their first-team squad on a more regular basis in the 2022/23 campaign.

With Antonio Conte pushing for big-money signings instead, it will be interesting to see how this goes down with the Italian tactician.