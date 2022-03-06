Arsenal fans are laying into the poor performance of Kieran Tierney against Watford this afternoon.

Some Gunners supporters clearly feel Tierney has not been performing at his best for a while now, as they took to Twitter to single out the Scotland international for criticism.

This is surprising to see, as Tierney had previously been regarded as a real fan favourite, even if injuries have held him back a little bit in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

See below for some of the reaction from Gooners as they weren’t at all impressed with what they were seeing from Tierney…

Tierney has been the worst performer from our starting 11 this season. — The Ice Man (@BrutalArsenal) March 6, 2022

I think Kieran Tierney has forgot the fundamentals of defending…#WATARS — Noel Mickedy ?? (@noelmickedy) March 6, 2022

Some of it seems a little over the top, but it’s clear that AFC fans want to see a lot more from the former Celtic man, and he could perhaps do well to up his game with the presence of promising youngster Nuno Tavares behind him in the pecking order.

Tierney is so dead — ??? (@Ifcnathann) March 6, 2022

Tierney has been awful this year so far — Ond?ej_Líska (@OndejLska2) March 6, 2022

Tierney this season has been..concerning — .???? (@777_fola) March 6, 2022