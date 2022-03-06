“So dead” – Arsenal fans shocked to see star become one of their “worst performers” this season

Arsenal fans are laying into the poor performance of Kieran Tierney against Watford this afternoon.

Some Gunners supporters clearly feel Tierney has not been performing at his best for a while now, as they took to Twitter to single out the Scotland international for criticism.

This is surprising to see, as Tierney had previously been regarded as a real fan favourite, even if injuries have held him back a little bit in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

See below for some of the reaction from Gooners as they weren’t at all impressed with what they were seeing from Tierney…

Some of it seems a little over the top, but it’s clear that AFC fans want to see a lot more from the former Celtic man, and he could perhaps do well to up his game with the presence of promising youngster Nuno Tavares behind him in the pecking order.

