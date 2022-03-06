Arsenal have the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League, and they will soon spearhead a title charge

Arsenal’s kids have once again led the way for the team in victory over Watford, a sentence which can be swapped out with most other teams in the league.

The attacking assortment of talent at The Gunners disposal makes them one of the most exciting teams to be a fan of at the moment.

Bukayo Saka has well and truly put his Euro 2020 woes behind him, and seems to get more effective every week.

The 20-year-old ranks sixth in the Premier League for shot creating actions, behind some of the league greatest shot creating players such as Bruno Fernandes, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Gabriel Marinelli, who could one day operate as the team’s main striker, showed his finishing prowess with a stunning effort against Watford today. The Brazilian looks back to his best but will need to keep himself match fit in order to keep progressing.

Emile Smith Rowe didn’t even make the starting xi today but remains the teams top goalscorer in the league with nine. He has added goals to his game and if he can continue to carry this forward he will be an equally prominent threat as Martinelli and Saka.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White add to this argument. The recipe of all these players together could lead Arsenal towards a genuine title charge in the next few years.

However, it will be up to Mikel Arteta and the board to find the right support structure around this group.

The signing of another defensive midfielder to upgrade on Granit Xhaka and the acquisition of a striker who can simultaneously bring the rest of the team into play like Alexandre Lacazette while also adding his own goals is also a must if they are to capitalise on the potential of their current crop of hungry youngsters.

Gary Neville has been proven to be incredibly far off in his analysis of Arsenal at the beginning of the season when he said he couldn’t see the long term project and vision behind their summer signings.

So long as Arsenal can bring in the people players to add to the recipe across the next couple of windows, a genuine title charge could easily become a reality within the next three to five years.