“I’m home!” – Barcelona new-boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aims subtle dig at Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken a subtle dig at his old club after his January move to Barcelona.

The Gabon international has started well at the Nou Camp, despite a difficult end to his career at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems Aubameyang now looks far happier again as he revives his career with Barca, and he made that pretty clear with a bit of a dig at the Gunners, saying he’s now “home” at his new club.

“Things are going very well with Xavi,” the 32-year-old said.

“He is a legend and will contribute many things to the club.

“Barça deserves to be in front and I am very happy there because I am at home. I’m Spanish for my mother’s sake.

“My grandfather was from Atletico and I just hope that wherever he is, he will be proud of me for playing in the league.”

Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see Aubameyang back among the goals again after his form dried up so much towards the end of his time in north London, leaving some to think he was past his best.

It seems that may not be the case after all, as he forms an important part of Barcelona’s reversal of fortunes under new manager Xavi.