Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has heaped praise onto manager Mikel Arteta, making it clear just how highly he rates the young Gunners boss.

Arteta has had his ups and downs since leaving his role on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City to become the Arsenal manager in 2019, winning the FA Cup final in his first few months in charge, before then suffering a highly disappointing second campaign that saw the club miss out on European football.

Things now seem to be looking up for Arteta, however, and Odegaard admits he’s enjoying working under the Spanish tactician.

Speaking to TV2, the Norway international praised Arteta for his detailed coaching style, and tipped him to have the potential to be as good as City boss Guardiola in the future.

“In training every day, there are lots of details and little things he brings. I have never experienced a coach who is so keen on details and little things in the game. Tiny things like how to bend their races, it helps me a lot. I find it fascinating and try to get as many tips as possible,” Odegaard said.

“I absolutely think he has all the qualities he needs (to emulate Guardiola). He is already a top manager, and I think he will be for many years to come. He is young, just like our team, and will only get better. I think we will see a lot of him in the future.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope that Arteta can continue to take the team forward, with the north Londoners currently looking in a good position to get back into the top four this term after six years out of the Champions League qualification places.