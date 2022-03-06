“One of my favourites” – Odegaard reveals the Arsenal hero he idolised growing up

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has spoken about idolising former Gunners playmaker Mesut Ozil when he was growing up.

The Norway international has shone at the Emirates Stadium this season after initially joining the club on loan from Real Madrid last season, with the deal later made permanent.

Odegaard’s style of play has seen some comparisons drawn with ex-Gunner Ozil, who was one of the finest creative players in world football for many years.

Odegaard admits he’s pleased to be compared with a player like Ozil, someone he says was one of his favourite players when he was growing up.

Speaking to TV2, the 23-year-old said: “I’m not very fan of comparing myself to other players, but I take it as a big compliment. He was a player I looked up to a lot. One of my favourites when I was younger.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope that Odegaard can continue his fine form and end up becoming the kind of world class creator Ozil was at his peak.

However, they’ll perhaps also hope that Odegaard can end up being a bit more of a reliable all-rounder for the team, with better work rate and big-game performances than Ozil was known for.