Stat surely proves Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is a bigger talent than Phil Foden

Bukayo Saka is having another great game for Arsenal today, scoring and assisting in the first half against Watford.

What the 20-year-old is doing for this Gunners side is pretty incredible, with the homegrown youngster quickly rising up from the club’s academy to become one of their most important first-team players.

Saka is often compared with Manchester City starlet Phil Foden, with both players among the most exciting young talents coming up in English football at the moment.

These stats below, however, show that Saka has contributed more in the Premier League so far this season than Foden has…

That’s hugely impressive from the Gunners ace, who doesn’t have the luxury of having loads of other world class players around him like Foden does at City.

There’s no doubt Foden is also a huge talent and a joy to watch, but could he do what Saka has been doing and carry this Arsenal side all season long?

