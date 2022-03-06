Arsenal continuing to explore beating Newcastle & West Ham to big-name transfer

Arsenal are continuing to explore the possibility of signing Georginio Wijnaldum next summer as his PSG future remains in serious doubt.

The Netherlands international has struggled to get going in Paris so far, and is already being eyed up for a return to the Premier League with clubs like Newcastle, West Ham, and Aston Villa.

Arsenal are also an option for Wijnaldum, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta understood to be a long-time admirer of the former Liverpool man.

Arteta also urgently needs to make changes in the middle of the park next season, with Thomas Partey under-performing, while Granit Xhaka is being strongly linked as a top target for Roma.

Wijnaldum may have struggled at PSG, but his form during a great career at Anfield shows what he’s capable of in the Premier League.

Arsenal are also looking at Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as an option in midfield, so it will be interesting to see who the north Londoners go for.

Wijnaldum could also be tempted by the exciting projects at ever-improving Newcastle and West Ham sides.