Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is reportedly closing in on a free transfer to Barcelona for next season.

The Denmark international is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and although it will be disappointing to see him leave for nothing, it seems Chelsea fans can at least take some comfort from the fact that he doesn’t want to play for another Premier League club.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Christensen has snubbed offers from other English teams to choose a move to Barcelona, as he wanted to remain loyal to the Blues and avoid representing one of their rivals…

Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from English clubs to be respectful with Chelsea. He's now really close to join Barcelona as free agent, contract proposal's better than Bayern one. ?? #FCB Final details missing – new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/U7ocK5Q2xK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2022

Christensen’s departure will still be disappointing, but it’s refreshing to see a top player thinking about the fans when it comes to making a decision on a transfer.

All too often we’ve seen players like Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole, Carlos Tevez and Robin van Persie move between rival clubs without any consideration as to how that move would make supporters feel.

Football is all about the fans at the end of the day, and they pay these players’ wages, so it wouldn’t be too much to ask them to think a bit harder about betraying them when they make their big-money moves.