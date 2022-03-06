Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is clearly still holding grudges against Liverpool for their Carabao Cup final win last week.

The Reds edged the Blues on penalties to lift the trophy at Wembley, but it’s also fair to say they got majorly lucky with one VAR call that surprisingly ruled out a Romelu Lukaku goal for offside.

Liverpool ended up beating West Ham 1-0 as they returned to Premier League action this weekend, with Sadio Mane netting the winner after being played in in a similar way to Lukaku the previous weekend, but with VAR judging that he was onside.

See below as Silva reacted to a comparison of the two goals on Instagram, simply leaving three laughing emojis in the comments section…

Thiago Silva laughing in the comments section on Instagram ??? pic.twitter.com/mjvQN2TMr2 — ChelseaFC365 ™ (@CFC365Official) March 6, 2022

Of course, there’s no question the Mane goal was perfectly alright to stand, it’s just that it begs the question as to why the Lukaku one was for some reason deemed to be offside.

Last week’s bad call looks to have cost Chelsea a trophy, while a correct decision this week decided another tight game in Liverpool’s favour, keeping their Premier League title hopes alive.