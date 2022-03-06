Video: Touching moment as Dan Burn celebrates Newcastle win with his family

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has proven a terrific signing since he joined the club during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old might not have been the glamorous signing some Magpies fans were hoping for after their takeover earlier this season, but it’s clear he’ relishing this chance at his boyhood club.

See below as Burn clearly enjoyed yesterday’s special win for Newcastle against his former club Brighton by celebrating with his family in the stands…

Burn seems a very happy man in a Newcastle jersey, and it’s great to see!

