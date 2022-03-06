“Hasn’t fulfilled his potential” – Tottenham fans want 26-year-old sold, says reporter

Journalist Pete O’Rourke can see Harry Winks leaving Tottenham this summer and doesn’t think Spurs fans would be too bothered about him leaving.

The 26-year-old has been a part of the Tottenham first-team since he was a youngster, and earlier in his career he looked like he had the potential to have a great career.

Now, however, Winks isn’t playing regularly, and O’Rourke has cast doubt over his future ahead of the summer.

He told GIVEMESPORT:“I think a lot of Spurs fans would be happy to see him go. He just hasn’t fulfilled his potential that he showed early on when he made his breakthrough under Mauricio Pochettino.”

It’s hard to argue with that, so there’s surely a decent chance Winks will be heading out of the club if a good enough offer comes in for him.