Manchester United may reportedly have made the surprise decision to add Ralph Hasenhuttl to their list of manager targets ahead of next season.

The Southampton boss has done some decent work in his time in the Premier League, and has also worked with Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the past.

According to the Daily Mirror, Hasenhuttl is now being considered as a backup option for Man Utd in case they fail to land their other top targets like Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

Still, we’re not sure most United fans would be happy with this appointment, as Hasenhuttl’s Saints side have been quite inconsistent.

While they’ve had some good performances and results at times, they also have the unwanted habit of being on the wrong end of the occasional drubbing.

Southampton have been beaten 9-0 by both Leicester City and by United themselves under Hasenhuttl, while his side also suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Aston Villa this weekend.

While you can’t judge a manager on individual results too much, there does seem to be a worrying habit of capitulation there from the Austrian tactician’s teams, and he’s surely just not in the same league as the likes of Pochettino and Ten Hag.

If Rangnick’s connections are having an influence here, MUFC would probably do well to give him less of a role in choosing his successor.