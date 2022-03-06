Manchester United resigned Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer and despite the Portuguese attacker getting off to an emphatic start, things have indeed turned sour.

The world-class forward, who has enjoyed a hugely successful career, is undoubtedly best known for his goalscoring numbers.

However, after netting just once in his last eight Premier League appearances, now finally looks to be a case of ‘Father Time’ catching up on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

With the Red Devils set to play fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League, news recently broke claiming Ronaldo will not be featuring for interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

It was suggested that the Portugal international has picked up a recent injury, but a recent report from journalist Zee Shanclvx has contradicted those reports.

It has been reported that Rangnick opted not to start Ronaldo due to tactical reasons but the number seven then demanded not to be included in the club’s matchday squad – at all.

?| Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured. Rangnick informed Ronaldo that he would not be in the starting 11 yesterday due to tactical reasons. Ronaldo refuted the idea and insisted he be left out of the squad entirely. — Z (@zeeshanclvx) March 6, 2022

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, should these latest claims prove to be accurate, could fans see their beloved attacker leave ahead of time? – Let us know what you think in the comments.