Journalist makes staggering Ronaldo claim and biggest suggestion yet that attacker ready to leave Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United resigned Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer and despite the Portuguese attacker getting off to an emphatic start, things have indeed turned sour.

The world-class forward, who has enjoyed a hugely successful career, is undoubtedly best known for his goalscoring numbers.

However, after netting just once in his last eight Premier League appearances, now finally looks to be a case of ‘Father Time’ catching up on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

MORE: Man United facing major derby selection crisis as Ronaldo and Cavani both ruled out

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham ace “would be welcome” at Euro giants next season, manager confirms
(Video) Gary Neville unsure over top two Man United-linked managers
“I’m home!” – Barcelona new-boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aims subtle dig at Arsenal

With the Red Devils set to play fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League, news recently broke claiming Ronaldo will not be featuring for interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be playing on Sunday against Manchester City.

It was suggested that the Portugal international has picked up a recent injury, but a recent report from journalist Zee Shanclvx has contradicted those reports.

It has been reported that Rangnick opted not to start Ronaldo due to tactical reasons but the number seven then demanded not to be included in the club’s matchday squad – at all.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, should these latest claims prove to be accurate, could fans see their beloved attacker leave ahead of time? – Let us know what you think in the comments.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.