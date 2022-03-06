Newcastle and West Ham United have reportedly both held talks over snapping up Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Marseille.

Kamara is due to be out of contract with Marseille in the summer, and he was supposedly offered to Manchester United on the cheap in the January transfer window, though this ever materialised.

According to the Sun, it now seems that Newcastle and West Ham are leading the chase for the 22-year-old’s signature, though Crystal Palace are also set to join the running.

It would be interesting to see this versatile young talent in the Premier League next season, as he could surely strengthen a number of teams in the top half of the table.

Kamara could offer something in both defence and defensive midfield, and makes sense as an ideal signing to help Newcastle’s new owners as they look to put together a squad that can start to compete with the big six.