Manchester United will arrive at the Etihad Stadium as huge underdogs for Sunday’s Manchester derby against Manchester City.

Currently way behind Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in the Premier League, the Red Devils would do well to come away from their noisy neighbour’s stomping ground with a point.

However, ahead of what is expected to be a fierce encounter, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been dealt a massive blow which will hamper his chances of getting a result even more.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will not feature against bitter-rivals City.

Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester derby. Edinson Cavani also not fit for squad. Leaves Marcus Rashford as only recognised forward. Possibility Bruno Fernandes as false nine.@TheAthleticUK #MUFChttps://t.co/BKZFY1u0gf — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 6, 2022

Both strikers, who are believed to be injured, are set for the sidelines, leaving out of form wide-forward Marcus Rashford as Rangnick’s only available and recognised attacker.

Rashford’s current form will not fill his boss with confidence though.

The England international has netted just five times in almost as many months and that could prompt the German tactician to consider deploying Bruno Fernandes as a lone attacker.

Fernandes is most used to playing as an attacking midfielder and has seldom led his side’s line – however, given the recent news regarding Ronaldo and Cavani, fans of the Red Devils could very well see the Portuguese playmaker operate in the false nine position – a role Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has reinvented in recent seasons.