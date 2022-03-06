Ralf Rangnick faces intriguing tactical dilemma for Man Utd as Cristiano Ronaldo a doubt for City clash

Manchester United may reportedly be facing a team selection dilemma for today’s big game against rivals Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be absent from the matchday squad that arrived at the Lowry Hotel before the game, as well as other big names like Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Edinson Cavani, according to the Metro.

If Ronaldo and Cavani are both absent for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, it’s not going to be easy for manager Ralf Rangnick to pick his team to take on City.

The Red Devils would be lacking an out-and-out central striker, so may have to experiment with one of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho or Anthony Elanga in a more central role.

Alternatively, Rangnick could also try using prolific midfield goal-scorer Bruno Fernandes as a false-nine.

United’s pacey attacking players could hurt City on the break, but there’s no doubt fans would like to see a proven finisher like Ronaldo in a big game like this.

The Portuguese veteran tends to thrive in these big matches, and his experience could be critical in helping MUFC come away with an unexpected result.

