Manchester United may reportedly have a difficult decision to make on the future of young midfielder James Garner this summer.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a hugely impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest this season, and it’s not too surprising that there now seems to be Premier League interest in the youngster after his eye-catching form in the Championship.

Leeds and Southampton are the two clubs being linked with Garner in a report from the Sun, but it’s not yet clear what the Red Devils will do with the England Under-21 international.

The report suggests Man Utd would ideally like to loan Garner out again, though it’s also suggested that cash offers could turn their heads.

It seems Leeds in particular are being tipped to try to seal a permanent transfer move for Garner, as they did when they signed Daniel James from their rivals last summer.

MUFC supporters would surely be disappointed to see a homegrown talent like Garner making the move to Elland Road without at least being given more of a chance in their first-team first.

Ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick recently spoke to CaughtOffside about Garner’s future at Old Trafford, tipping him for a big future at the club.

“I know he’s someone the club think a lot of and that he’s got a big future at Manchester United. All he can do is keep doing what he’s doing. Forest are a big club and he’s coped well with the pressure of doing that,” Chadwick said.

“With Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek perhaps on the move, you’d think the club would make signings to replace them, but it might also open up a spot for Garner. United are known for bringing through their academy graduates and Garner is up there with the best coming through at the moment.

“Let’s hope he ends this season well, and if he’s not yet ready for the United team next season, maybe another loan, this time at a Premier League club. I think he’s got a big future in the game and hopefully he’ll get a chance at Old Trafford.”