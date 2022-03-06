Manchester United prepared to offer triple wages of €75m star with 38 G/A this season

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has his sights set on recruiting one of his former players to bolster United’s attacking options.

Rangnick is keen for United to recruit RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, after a scintillating season for the German side this season.

Nkunku, 24, has been nothing short of world class this season, with his 38 goals and assists in all competitions marking out just how good of a year he is having.

While Leipzig dropped down the Europa League following their Champions League group performance, Nkunku scored seven goals in the six games, including bagging a hat-trick against Manchester City.

According to the Daily Star, Rangnick wants to add the Frenchman to United’s roster which is expected to lose an assortment of attacking talent in the summer when Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and possibly even Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to leave.

Rangnick believes it is “obvious” United need to bring in some fresh blood to their attack with a striker being a high priority.

While Nkunku is not a direct striker, signing him will still add bags of quality to United’s attack alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Nkunku is reportedly on £30k per week in Germany, and United are prepared to offer triple this to entice him into joining The Red Devils.

In terms of transfer fee, Nkunku has a release clause set at £62m, or €75m, which is certainly within United’s price range.