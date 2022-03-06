Global superstar has verbal agreement to seal transfer to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to seal a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, who state that the France international has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Madrid president Florentino Perez.

If this does end up going through, it’s a huge statement by Real after what has been a difficult period for Spanish football, as well as for Perez’s club as a whole.

La Liga clubs have been hit particularly hard by the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Perez was at the centre of last year’s failed attempt to set up a European Super League.

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG for Real Madrid?
In truth, the Premier League looks the place to be for the world’s best footballers right now, but it seems Mbappe has his heart set on the Bernabeu.

It would have been exciting if the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool could have persuaded the 23-year-old to make the move to England, but it seems he’s more likely to become the next ‘Galactico’ instead.

