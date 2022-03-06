Newcastle United reportedly face paying big money for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby this summer.

The talented 22-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in the past, with his price tag now supposedly soaring to around €100million.

Reports now state that’s how much Newcastle are being quoted for Diaby as they step up their interest in the France international ahead of the summer.

In truth, the Magpies shouldn’t find it too hard to afford that kind of money after their Saudi takeover earlier this season, but they might also feel they can find better value for money out there.

Diaby is undoubtedly a fine talent, but it’s debatable if he really looks like a €100m player at this moment in time.

Newcastle fans won’t want to see their club being ripped off, as it could also just incentivise all teams to raise their asking prices when NUFC show an interest.