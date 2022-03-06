Newcastle United legend blasts current striker for lacks of goals despite upturn in form

Newcastle United legend Malcolm Macdonald has blasted current striker Chris Wood for his lack of goals. 

Wood joined Newcastle in January from Burnley with the objective of helping the team stay in the Premier League.

Newcastle have not lost a game since Wood joined, but the 30-year-old has not contributed to a single goal as of yet.

Speaking on #NUFC Matters on the YouTube channel Steve Wraith, Macdonald blasted Wood, saying the fact he had not yet scored a goal in Newcastle colours was becoming worrying considering some of the chances he has had.

He added that Wood looked like he didn’t have anything to do with the Premier League, and would have believed he was a lower league player if not for his association with Burnley.

Wood has enjoyed a solid career in the Premier League since coming into it, scoring at least 10 goals in each of his last four full seasons.

Such a strike rate is not to be sneered at, and while he only has three goals this season it is often his overall gameplay which mark him out as such an effective forward player.

Newcastle have rocketed themselves away from the relegation zone and following their latest win over Brighton they are now seven clear of the drop zone.

