Talks held: Arsenal already in contact over potential €25million attacker transfer

Arsenal have reportedly already been in contact over a potential transfer deal for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang.
The Netherlands international looks a hugely promising young talent after catching the eye in his time in Belgium, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move to a more competitive league in the near future.
According to a report from Todo Fichajes, there already seem to have been some talks between Arsenal and Club Brugge over a possible deal to bring Lang to the Emirates Stadium for around €25million.
That could be an absolute bargain for the Gunners if they pull it off, with Lang looking like he has a big future ahead of him, while he could also make an immediate impact as a replacement for the under-performing Nicolas Pepe.
Arsenal urgently need to make changes up font after a difficult season in which they’ve lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will surely also be leaving in the summer as they’ll both be out of contract.
With Pepe not living up to expectations in his time in north London, one imagines Lang could be one of a number of attacking additions targeted to give Mikel Arteta’s side more quality in the final third.
It is a good development to have him in the squad but will Arteta give him minutes? When I hear or read the likes of Paul Mason talk about Pepe I wonder how he rates Arteta features on Pepe no player can deliver when he is not in the peach like when Mikel Arteta refused to feature Aubanyang he did not score nor assist because he is not playing for me Pepe had done well each time he is featured before his team mates acknowledged that he is very hard to face one on one that tells you what we are missing for not using him in match days Arteta can not make good use of his players like Bukayo Saka has been over labored sometimes you rest him so he can come back fresh even when he had knocks he will feature him in our next match there by denying others chances to perform that is the problem Arteta have he don’t think of result he is busy dragging and making enemies with his players but he don’t know that when he quarreled with one he is equally quarreling with many of them in a space of two years he had already fallen out with not less than three players it doesn’t tell good of him buying players are a different thing creating peace and harmony is another thing he must watch his attitude towards his players if he like let him have eleven Peles eleven Maradona without manner there will be no brake through I know he is a young coach I bet you if it is someone like Wenger Aubanyang will still be with Arsenal today all these are lesson to learn although it is an experience and I know he has learned something.