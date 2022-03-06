Talks held: Arsenal already in contact over potential €25million attacker transfer

Arsenal have reportedly already been in contact over a potential transfer deal for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang.

The Netherlands international looks a hugely promising young talent after catching the eye in his time in Belgium, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move to a more competitive league in the near future.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, there already seem to have been some talks between Arsenal and Club Brugge over a possible deal to bring Lang to the Emirates Stadium for around €25million.

That could be an absolute bargain for the Gunners if they pull it off, with Lang looking like he has a big future ahead of him, while he could also make an immediate impact as a replacement for the under-performing Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal urgently need to make changes up font after a difficult season in which they’ve lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will surely also be leaving in the summer as they’ll both be out of contract.

With Pepe not living up to expectations in his time in north London, one imagines Lang could be one of a number of attacking additions targeted to give Mikel Arteta’s side more quality in the final third.