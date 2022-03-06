Video: Martin Odegaard scores delightful goal to give Arsenal an early lead at Watford

Arsenal have taken an early lead away to Watford this afternoon thanks to a lovely team move finished off by Martin Odegaard.

Watch below as the Norway international finishes with all the coolness and quality of a striker to slot the ball into the back of the net for 1-0…

Arsenal take the lead at Vicarage Road and what a slick move it was! ? Martin Ødegaard with a calm finish to cap off a wonderful move from the Gunners! ? pic.twitter.com/M6hclibdq6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

Odegaard has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, looking hugely improved since his loan spell at the club last season.

The 23-year-old has been a joy to watch as he pulls the strings from midfield, and he’s showing he can contribute in the penalty area too.