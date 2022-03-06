Video: Martin Odegaard scores delightful goal to give Arsenal an early lead at Watford

Arsenal FC Watford FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken an early lead away to Watford this afternoon thanks to a lovely team move finished off by Martin Odegaard.

Watch below as the Norway international finishes with all the coolness and quality of a striker to slot the ball into the back of the net for 1-0…

Odegaard has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, looking hugely improved since his loan spell at the club last season.

The 23-year-old has been a joy to watch as he pulls the strings from midfield, and he’s showing he can contribute in the penalty area too.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.