Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been criticised for his display against Brighton, with pundit Tim Sherwood labelling him as poor.

Newcastle ran out 2-1 winners against The Seagulls, with a quick-fire brace from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar coming in the first 15 minutes.

Brighton halved the deficit in the second half when Lewis Dunk powered home a header from a corner, on which Dubravka was at fault by trying to come out and claim the cross and finding himself in no mans land when the ball was hot towards goal.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood criticised Dubravka for his role in the goal, labelling it as poor.

As quoted by HITC he said: “They got a goal back, Lewis Dunk. It was a poor Dubravka error, comes out to take the cross. Lewis Dunk just powers it in front of him from a Gross corner.”

However, while he made an error here, Dubravka has been in good form this season, and has a value of plus two for post-shot expected goals, which means he has prevented two more goals than the average goalkeeper would be expected to have made.

Dubravka has conceded 19 in the league this year but has a PSxG of 21.