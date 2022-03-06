Ronaldo out as Elanga starts up front: Manchester United team news v Manchester City

Manchester United will be playing the Manchester Derby today without an out and out striker after Cristiano Ronaldo was left out the squad completely.

Ronaldo is missing from todays game due to injury according to some reports, but other reports have since emerged which seem to indicate Ronaldo was in fact dropped from the squad completely due to tactical reasons as opposed to having a knock.

Regardless, United are also without the services of Edinson Cavani, meaning they have no recognised out and out striker in the team to face off with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Ralf Rangnick seems to have opted to put Anthony Elanga up front for the fixture, with Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho making up the wing spots next to Bruno Fernandes. It is a huge call from the German, and could prove to be pivotal in shaping the rest of United’s season.

Fred and Scott McTominay return to the midfield as a pairing with a point to prove, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles also return in the full-back spots.

Harry Maguire partners Victor Lindelof at centre back, with Raphael Varane also not in the squad.

David de Gea unsurprisingly retains his spot between the sticks. He will need to be at his best for United to get anything from the game today.

You can see the line up below.