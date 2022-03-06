Man Utd back in for surprise PL transfer raid, ex-Red Devil says signing would be “absolutely perfect”

Manchester United may reportedly be reviving their interest in a potential transfer deal for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, and has been linked with a whole host of top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, there also appears to be genuine interest from Chelsea’s rivals Man Utd, with previous reports suggesting that Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of the player, and has connections with his agent.

The Red Devils could certainly do with strengthening in defence next season, and it seems they’re very much ready to rival Europe’s elite for this tempting free agent.

Rudiger has been a star performer at Chelsea and it would undoubtedly be a big blow for Blues fans to see him strengthening one of their rivals.

Speaking earlier this season, former United defender Paul Parker made it clear he felt this move could be ideal for his old club.

“If you had him next to [Raphael] Varane, what a difference you’re talking about,” he said back in December. “You’re talking about someone who’s won a World Cup, Champions League and then you’ve got a centre-half, who in the old-school way of talking is actually a leader.

“He actually shouts and screams, bosses people about, dictates the people. When people aren’t doing it, he tells them because he doesn’t make that many mistakes himself. He keeps things simple. He’d be absolutely perfect.”

Speaking to CaughtOffside, another former United player Luke Chadwick also talked up the potential signing as just what MUFC need right now.

“Rudiger is the sort of defender United need at the moment,” Chadwick said. “He’s improved so much over the last 18 months in terms of his ball carrying, he’d add a lot to this United squad.

“I’m sure he could do a job at United, because defensively it’s not been right there for a while now. New faces can bring the best out of others and improve competition.

“Obviously Varane came in and has suffered with injuries, Maguire’s out at the moment … I think you can never have too many good players and the competition is what you need.”