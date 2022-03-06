Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The 19-year-old is considered one of Europe’s biggest talents, with the Gunners now joined by the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona in chasing him ahead of the summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Gravenberch could be a great fit at Arsenal and would be a real statement signing if they could pull it off ahead of so many other European giants.

Todo Fichajes note that Arsenal and Bayern both seem to be leading the chase for Gravenberch’s signature at the moment, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Netherlands international is currently set to be out of contract with Ajax in 2023, so Todo Fichajes suggest he could leave for a relatively low fee of just €35million.

If accurate, that could end up being viewed as an absolute bargain in the near future, with the teenager looking set for a great career at the highest level of the game.

Arsenal could do well to strengthen in midfield this summer as they surely need better options than inconsistent duo Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in that area of the pitch.