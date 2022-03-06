Fabrizio Romano has been discussing the latest transfer news and provided Arsenal fans with a reassuring update on Bukayo Saka’s future despite links with Liverpool.

The England international is one of the most exciting young players in world football at the moment, and Arsenal will be desperate not to lose this homegrown talent any time soon as they build their team around him and fellow academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe.

Thankfully, it seems the Gunners might not have too much to worry about, as Romano insists that although he keeps hearing about links with Liverpool, Saka is happy at the Emirates Stadium and “loves” Arsenal.

See below for Romano’s comments to Rio Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five YouTube show…

“It’s always Liverpool rumours, this is what I was asking yesterday and the answer I received was that Bukayo loves Arsenal, he loves the club, he’s a good guy and a genuine guy, and this is why he’s not planning to leave in the summer,” Romano said.

“He’s not focused on a new deal now because he wants to focus on the season, but at the end of the season he will have a meeting with Arsenal and discuss a new deal.”

Saka certainly seems like he’d be a good fit for Liverpool, and perhaps he will one day end up moving to Anfield as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

Still, it doesn’t seem like that’s imminent, and Liverpool just signed Luis Diaz from Porto to strengthen their attack this January anyway.